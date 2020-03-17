MercyOne hospitals not allowing visitors with only few exceptions

A chain of medical centers in Iowa has implemented stricter restrictions against visitors to their facilities, according to hospital officials.

Hospitals have put visitation restrictions on patients until further notice in Dubuque, Iowa, on March 3rd, 2020. (Maggie Wedlake, KCRG)

MercyOne will no longer allow visitors to patients until further notice, beginning on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Exceptions for one visitor per patient will be granted if they are visiting a child admitted to the hospital, maternity/birth ward, or patients who are receiving end-of-life care. That one visitor must be over 18 years of age and healthy with no signs of any illness. Guardians, patient representatives, and powers of attorney will also be allowed under the same restrictions.

Anybody who enters the building, including employees, healthcare providers, vendors, and limited visitors will be required to undergo screening through medical questions and temperature checks.

MercyOne operates facilities in Primghar, Waterloo, Oelwein, Centerville, Clinton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Dyersville, New Hampton, Mason City, Sioux City, West Des Moines, Cedar Falls, and Newton.