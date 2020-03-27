MercyOne encourages patients to stay at home & accelerates Virtual Visits

To keep as many patients at home and to limit the spread of COVID-19, MercyOne is accelerating the launch of Virtual Visits.

A Virtual Visit allows a patient to meet with their provider on a video chat without leaving their home. This includes many family medicines and pediatrics care providers and some specialists.

Jeff Halverson, the Vice President of MercyOne Medical Group Northeast Iowa stated, "It takes a lot of coordination to bring this to life in a week's time and our team has done an exceptional job." He added, "We've been doing some of this work already in Behavioral Health Care, and the expansion of this service allows us to provide care to patients while they stay home during the COVID-19 response."

Patients who want a Virtual Visit must meet the following criteria:

A valid/usable email address

A working tablet or smartphone with a camera and speaker

Ability to download Zoom ( A free, HIPAA-compliant application)

These Virtual Visits will be will providers they already know. Providers can still host routine appointments, prescribes medicines, coordinate treatment options, and asses further care that could be needed.

Virtual Visits are covered by insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can learn more by visiting their website, https://www.mercyone.org/northeastiowa/find-a-service-or-specialty/virtual-visit.