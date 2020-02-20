MercyCare in Cedar Rapids offers after-hour video visits for patients

MercyCare Community Physicians in Cedar Rapids is now offering video visits to provide after-hours healthcare to patients.

It will be available through Mercy's MyChart mobile app after clinic hours, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hours will be 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekends.

MercyCare officials said patients will be able to connect with a healthcare provider using a live video to talk about illness and symptoms.

Officials said the video visits are available to patients with Iowa Wellmark insurance for non-emergency, acute care ̶ such as allergies, cough, fever, migraine, pink eye, rash, seasonal flu, sinus problems, stomachache and head lice. Providers can even send a prescription directly to a patient’s pharmacy.

For those who don’t have Wellmark insurance, self-pay is also an option, officials said.

“Video visits aren’t meant to replace every trip to the doctor’s office, but they are a good option after hours when our Urgent Care locations aren’t open,” said Greg DeWolf, vice president of clinic operations. “This gives our patients the ability to see a provider from the comfort of their home, office or wherever they may be to get better, quicker.”

Health officials said patients should still go to a clinic in person for care that requires a hands-on exam, labs or X-rays, chronic conditions, and sprains or broken bones that require bandaging.