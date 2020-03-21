MercyCare physician shows how tele-health visits are helping safely screen for Covid-19, other illnesses

"Tell me how your feeling today? I know yesterday was worse." That's one of the first questions MercyCare Family Physician Dr. Tim Sagers asked a patient through a video call on his iPad.

That method of meeting with patients is the new normal for him and other doctors across eastern Iowa and the country. Sagers says the majority of his Friday morning has been meeting with patients through telehealth visits.

They're using this method as a safer way to screen for Covid-19 and other illnesses.

"We can look at people, actually lay eyes on them. We know our patients well and we know when they are sick and when they are not, and then we can have a face to face conversation virtually and talk about the risks the symptoms and make a care plan because we want to make sure we are testing people safely," said Sagers.

Mike Nesslage was one of Sagers patients. He is the Hiawatha Fire Chief. He was concerned about a cough and wheezing. He says he wanted to get checked because of the potential he has to come in contact with a lot of people.

However, his risk for anything serious was low.

"If we have the potential for an exposure I wear a mask and safety glasses when we are out on calls," he said.

Sagers says these types of telehealth visits have increased dramatically, especially this week and it's just as effective as in-person visits.

"Most of the things we see with simple illness, a lot of it is really about the questions we ask and what we hear from the patients. We make most of our medical decisions based on clinical history not exam findings," he said.

In the meantime, he reminds people to obey the protocols to protect themselves and the community.

"Lots of hand washing, social distancing, stay home when you can and avoid all necessary contact," Sagers said.

