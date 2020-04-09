Mercy caregivers offered temporary housing during COVID-19 outbreak

Caregivers at Mercy are being offered temporary housing during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Starting Friday, caregivers that are working long hours or are in need of another place stay during the COVID-19 pandemic will be offered temporary housing.

17 private rooms will be available at Mercy's 600 Building on the Mercy campus. Each room has a bed, shower, and bathroom. Mount Mercy University will also soon have 80 rooms available for those health care workers.

More information on the temporary housing will be released next week.