Mercy Medical Center's first COVID-19 patient discharged after 27 days

The first patient with COVID-19 admitted at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids is out of the hospital.

Alan Stolba, 67, was admitted on March 20, and was one of Mercy's most severe cases. He started experiencing symptoms while returning from Kansas City on his trucking route. The hospital says Stolba spent eight days on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma.

For the last nine days, he was in Mercy's Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit, working with speech, occupational and physical therapists to regain his strength.

Stolba says he's grateful for the care he received and is looking forward to going back to work.