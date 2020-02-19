Mercy Medical Center gets $22k grant from Variety - the Children’s Charity

Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids got a grant from Variety – the Children’s Charity in the amount of $22,034.

The money will help fund items for Mercy's Birthplace and NICU. It includes a GE Corometric fetal monitor, a Novum neonatal cribette and a neoBLUE® blanket LED Phototherapy System, the hospital said.

Mercy said the Corometric fetal monitor "provides perinatal monitoring and gives staff instant access to detailed information needed during labor and delivery while increasing safety for both mother and baby."

The neonatal cribette incorporates the features of a crib but is scaled for neonatal care, with space for monitoring and observation.

"The neoBLUE® blanket LED Phototherapy System provides intensive phototherapy to treat newborns with jaundice," the hospital said.

“This new equipment offers our families further confidence and security in knowing their children are being cared for with state-of-the-art equipment,” said Carri Brecht, interim director of Mercy Birthplace, Pediatrics and NICU. “We always strive to be responsive to the changing needs of children, mothers and their families. Support from Variety – the Children’s Charity has helped Mercy continue to provide high-quality care for our patients.”