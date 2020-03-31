Mercy Medical Center encouraging general public to wear cloth masks

A major healthcare provider in eastern Iowa is promoting an initiative to increase mask usage, in its facilities and for the general public, in order to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Mercy Medical Center announced the initiative called "Step Up, Mask Up" on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. It calls for the increased usage of cloth masks at all times, including in all general trips out in the public. It will be making homemade cloth masks available for all of its employees and visitors to the facility starting on Tuesday.

The initiative specifically says homemade cloth mask varieties, not the personal protective equipment that is manufactured for use by frontline healthcare workers.

“We are incredibly thankful for the sewing volunteers who have stepped forward these past couple of weeks to support Mercy, and other healthcare organizations, in making cloth masks by the thousands. Your response has been tremendous and allows us to create a safer environment at our facilities for patients, visitors and staff,” Dr. Timothy Quinn, Mercy’s executive vice president and chief of clinical operations, said, in a statement. “We’d encourage the community to support one another, as well, by making masks for family members, friends and neighbors. As a community, we are at a critical time in reducing the spread of COVID-19. Our goal is to create a wave of support for each other in the community by asking everyone to wear a mask.”

Officials said that cloth masks are useful in low-risk situations because they can help prevent the droplets coming from a person wearing the mask from spreading to others.

Instructions for making cloth masks are available as a PDF from Mercy's website.

Donations of masks can still be made to Mercy for use at the facility by dropping them off at a collection box near the 10th Street entrance. The box is available on weekdays between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m..