Mercy Medical Center asks public to wear face masks

Mercy Medical Center Cedar Rapids is asking low-risk staff, patients, and the public to start wearing facemasks.

When an individual comes to the hospital's campus, they are screened and their temperature is taken. Then, they are offered a homemade mask.

“I’ve been trying to get a mask before January 1st,” Kendra Blair, of Cedar Rapids, said. “I was certain this was going to be a pandemic.”

Blair loves the idea of people coming to the hospital being offered a mask and asking those in the public to wear one of the homemade masks. The hospital is asking people to make their own masks or have someone make one for them.

“I think the transmission is from people who have no idea they could be carrying the virus,” Blair said.

“The predictions on how much volume all of the hospitals will see changes almost on a daily basis,” Dr. Timothy Quinn, Mercy Medical Center's chief of clinical operations, said. “We’re still thinking we’re going to see a surge in the next three to four weeks. That means people that are going to be in that surge are essentially going to be impacted and exposed to the virus in the next few weeks.”

Quinn said the material of the homemade masks isn’t designed to protect the person wearing it from the virus, but it could slow the spread of the person wearing the mask has the virus and doesn’t know it. The difficulty is getting people to make this change in behavior.

“If you are indoors somewhere, you know, it is up to the individual if they want to wear one,” David Zahn, of Cedar Rapids, said. “I’m, personally, not ready to wear one yet.”

Adding a mask to a person’s routine isn’t yet routine, but Quinn said it could protect your neighbor or even someone you don’t know from getting the virus.

“I just don’t want to get caught up in it," Blair said. “I have a lot of things to do still and people to see and places to go.”

Instructions for making cloth masks are available as a PDF from Mercy's website.