Mercy Medical Center asking staff to take paid leave while volume still lower

One of the hospital systems in Linn County is asking its employees to use their paid leave during a time of reduced patient volume, according to officials.

Mercy Medical Center said that it was asking its staff to use some of their paid leave while the organization continues to work to resume elective procedures. The hospital said that it was to help address financial challenges posed by the previous prohibition on those procedures and other pandemic-related strains, as well as to allow staff to relax and spend time with loved ones.

“Mercy is truly grateful for the dedication and flexibility its staff has shown during this pandemic,” Tim Charles, Mercy's president and CEO, said, in a statement. “We appreciate their flexibility in confidently taking on whatever challenges we face and working together to support one another and the community we serve.”

On April 27, Gov. Kim Reynolds eased restrictions that were put into place against healthcare providers providing elective, non-emergency services to patients. These were to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients in addition to the normal flow of patients.