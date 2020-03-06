Mercy Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital to limit patient visitors

Mercy Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids hope limiting patient visitors will help prevent the spread of seasonal influenza and other respiratory viruses.

The hospitals released a joint statement.

Starting Friday, visitors will be limited to two adults per patient room. Special circumstances apply to end-of-life or critically ill patients. The hospitals said children are allowed to visit for the time being.

Visitors to Labor & Delivery and Pediatrics floors are limited to parents and two adults in good health. In addition, healthy siblings under 18 years of age are allowed.

NICU visitors are limited to parents and two adults in good health. Children are not allowed to visit at this time.