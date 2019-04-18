Mercy Iowa City breaks ground on new rehabilitation hospital

Mercy Iowa City has broken ground on a new rehabilitation hospital they say is the first of its kind in eastern Iowa.

City leaders and Mercy Hospital's Board of Directors were the first to dig out the foundation to the new facility.

Mercy Iowa City says the planned 54,000 square foot hospital will serve patients with different kinds of physical therapy and transitional living for patients recovering. Plans for the hospital include gymnasiums, a transitional living apartment, dialysis, and other programs "dedicated to neruo, stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, and amputation."

Leadership with Mercy Iowa City says this will fill a need in Johnson County, and cut down a long travel time for many patients in need.

"If somebody has a stroke, they have a massive injury, it's very intense," said Sean Williams, President and CEO of Mercy Iowa City. "It's very traumatic on everyone- not just the patient. And to be able to access those services right here in Johnson County is tremendous."

Williams said the new facility was a long time coming, and serves as a great opportunity for Mercy and eastern Iowans.

"It's been a lot of work for a number of years- first identifying the need, identifying a potential partner, and now here we are breaking ground," Williams said. "And about a year from now we'll be opening the doors and you know serve a need that's been long established and identified in the community throughout southeastern Iowa. So we're just glad to be a part of it."

Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a group from Louisville, Ken. has partnered with Mercy Iowa City to build this facility. Kindred Healthcare also assisted in the construction of the first and only other rehabilitation hospital in Iowa, located in Clive.

Russ Bailey, the Chief Operating Officer for Kindred Rehabilitation Services, said the construction typically takes 12 months, based on the other hospitals they have built. He said the shorter construction time is key.

"We do it this way because we've got standard people that we work with, we've got a normal building that we utilize on different plats of land, and so a lot of that architectural work has already been done behind the scenes," Bailey said. "It's extremely important because we want to make sure that we get it built quickly... but to be able to provide the services quicker for the local community."

The new rehabilitation hospital is scheduled to open by Summer 2020.