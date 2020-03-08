Mercy Iowa City announces visitor restrictions

Mercy Iowa City is limiting visitors effective immediately to help prevent the spread of seasonal influenza and other respiratory viruses. Visitors will be limited to two healthy adults (aged 18 and older) per patient at any one time. Exceptions may be made for patients in critical care units and maternal/child.

Mercy recommends that those with flu-like symptoms call Mercy On Call (319-358-2767), their physician office or Urgent Care to inform them of their symptoms and any recent travel before seeking care.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the best ways to prevent infection and spread of diseases like influenza and COVID-19 include:

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick

• Stay home when you are sick

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw it in the trash, or cough into your elbow if a tissue is not available

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects (including your phone) and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing

• If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

