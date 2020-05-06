Mercy Hospice providing support to people who've lost loved ones to COVID-19

12 more people in Iowa died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, for a total of 219 deaths in the state so far.

(Taylor Holt/KCRG)

That loss can be especially tough on the many family and friends they leave behind. That's why this month, Mercy Hospice in Hiawatha started two support groups: one for those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 and another for people who just need support.

The free sessions are on Zoom. Kelly Weems, the bereavement coordinator for the organization, sais they've already had several people reach out and expect that to grow. She said the sessions are meant to be a safe space for people to share frustrations and talk through grief, and that many families are experiencing a unique set of challenges.

"A lot of people are struggling with not being able to see their loved ones, or be by their side as they are dying," Weems said. "Some people are out of state and are not able to get here, and some people can't say goodbye or maybe they are doing it over the phone or over facetime, so that takes a toll on people and their grieving. Also, funerals, I hear a lot of people aren't able to have that closure and are not able to have a funeral yet."

Those looking for grief support can attend sessions on the first Wednesday of the month from 11:00 a.m. to Noon, or the third Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sessions for general support during the pandemic will be held on the second Wednesday of each month from 11:00 a.m. to Noon, or the fourth Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

If people want to register for a session, they should reach out to Weems via her email address.