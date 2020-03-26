MercyCare to open clinic dedicated to respiratory illnesses

MercyCare plans to open a clinic dedicated to treating respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, starting March 27th.

(KCRG)

Patients that need appointments for symptoms like a cough, difficulty breathing, fever, or a runny nose will be directed to the new clinic. The MercyCare Hiawatha Urgent Care will be the newly established respiratory illness only clinic.

The clinic will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

The clinic will only be accepting patients with a referral only and will not be open to walk-in appointments. Those will symptoms of respiratory illness will still need to work through their primary care physician.

Imaging and testing for COVID-19 will be available at the clinic.

If someone is experiencing a more complex case, they should get care at Mercy's Emergency Department at 319-398-6037.

If you need care not related to a respiratory illness at the Hiawatha Urgent Care, you will be directed to the MercyCare North Urgent Care.

If you do not have a primary care doctor, call Mercy’s Find-A-Doc line at (319) 369-4444 or schedule a visit online.