Mental health support may be needed for students missing return to school

After an announcement from the Governor that Iowa schools will not return to finish out the school year, an eastern Iowa psychologist said some students may begin to feel the impacts of these closures differently.

Dan Clay, who is also the Dean at the University of Iowa's College of Education said the abrupt ending to the school year could impact the mental health of some students. Clay said the current unpredictability of school, the coronavirus, and other changes may cause anxiety for students.

He said it's important to find ways to give students a sense of normalcy, especially by encouraging your students to socialize with classmates online. He said that can help ease some effects of isolation.

Clay said there are some signs to look for in your child during this time.

“As a parent, I want to keep an eye on my children. Making sure they are eating and sleeping, making sure they don't engage in distributive behavior, make sure they stay engaged in things they normally would, if children begin to withdraw, then I would become concerned,” he said.

Clay also noted it may be especially hard on high school seniors looking forward to things like prom and graduation.

“Spring sports for some kids, band, choir, these are all things that a part of a child's identity. So, missing that is a really difficult thing for kids. It's important for them to think positive, like going away to college, how to continue to prepare for that transition to college and focus something positive in the future,” he said

Clay said irritability is a sign of anxiety and depression in teenagers. He encourages parents to use online resources or contact a professional for advice if your child is struggling.