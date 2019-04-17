Mental health, genital mutilation bills heading to governor's desk

The Iowa Senate has voted to approve bills dealing with children's mental health and female genital mutilation, sending them to Governor Kim Reynolds' desk.

The female genital mutilation bill strengthens penalties for those that carry out this measure, making it a Class D felony. It also makes it a crime to bring a minor to or from Iowa to have this procedure done. The bill directs the Crime Victims Assistance Division of the Attorney General's Office to come up with an education campaign to increase awareness.

A bill to expand mental health services for children in Iowa would establish a new state board to oversee the development of a children's behavioral health system. It would also set up a 24-hour hotline for parents who are seeking mental health treatment for a child. This bill was one of Governor Reynolds' top priorities this year.