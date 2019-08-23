Mental health may play a factor in animal hoarding cases

Local animal rescuers and Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control agree that there is an uptick the response to hoarding cases, but not because the actual number of cases is increasing.

One of the cats at the Cedar Valley Humane Society on August 23, 2019 (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG)

Instead, they think people are more willing to speak up about the hoarding situations they see.

The Cedar Valley Humane Society is nearing capacity, it gained dozens of cats after animal rescuers removed them from a home in Palo on Thursday.

A neighbor called authorities on a welfare check when they saw lots of cats roaming around the home. The homeowner voluntarily surrendered the animals.

“She realized she was a little bit overwhelmed, and needed some help,” said Jennifer Lane, marketing and development director at the Cedar Valley Humane Society. “She was trying to take care of as many animals as possible, and couldn't say no to them.”

Dr. Mona McCalley-Whitters is a psychologist who has practiced in Cedar Rapids for many years.

She says hoarding is a mental health condition.

“Frequently it's associated with people who don't even realize that this is a dangerous situation,” said Whitters.

It's three times as common in older adults, aged 55-94, than it is in younger generations, Whitters said. Being lonely and isolated can also be a contributing factor.

Being an animal hoarder psychologically is different from animal cruelty, according to Whitters, and often they don't mean to harm the animals.

Chief Deputy Col. John Stuelke, at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, explained that hoarding cases may go more unnoticed in the county since neighbors are further apart.

“It’s important that we identify those people that need the mental health care, and that we get them assigned to mental health professionals that can help them,” said Stuelke.

Lane says the Cedar Valley Humane Society wants people to know that they are there to help. If people can no longer take care of their animals, Lane says there’s no shame in giving them a call.

“I think perhaps a silver lining in this case is bringing about the awareness to be alert for these cases and maybe even to intervene earlier,” said Whitters.

The cats rescued Thursday are being treated.

They'll be up for adoption once they're healthy.

