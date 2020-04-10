Linn County is the epicenter of the pandemic in Iowa. It has the unwanted distinction of having the most cases and deaths by a wide margin. That’s taking its toll on those who care for the sickest in the community.

Mental Health plays a big role in the COVID 19 fight

“I’ve never had to deal with death in this type of situation,” said Mercy Medical Center Cedar Rapids Nurse Practitioner Sara Butler. Butler works on the 8th and 9th floors where the people with COVID 19 are being treated.

“These patients are critically ill, she said. “Many of them are on ventilators and are unable to communicate.”

There are 99 counties in Iowa. Linn County accounts for more than 16% of all the state cases and nearly half of its 31 deaths.

“It definitely wears on you,” she said. “You feel saddened by the situation and often times helpless even though we’re doing everything we can. Unfortunately, we're seeing these patients pass away and you feel sorry for their families. We never thought we would be in such a situation where we have to deal with something like this.”

Death is a part of working in a hospital, but it’s not happening this often and this pandemic isn’t predicted to peak in Iowa yet.

“Frontline workers, in general, are not the best at taking care of themselves,” said Christy Aquino the Medical District Clinical Therapist. “We all got into the “helping” profession for a reason, to help people.”

She said people in the hospitals need to find ways to take some time for themselves. That means sometimes saying no to working an extra shift or staying a few extra hours at the end of one and that isn’t easy to do right now.

“The importance of self-care and leaning on others is so crucial right now, it is every day, but especially today.”

For Butler, that means exercising, talking to family and turning to faith to continue helping these patients fight for their lives.

“It is so important when you are working with these patients because it can really bring you down, she said. “You need to stay positive.”

