Menards said its stores will no longer allow children under the age of 16 inside due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The announcement on its website says anyone looking 16 years old or younger will be asked to show identification.

The company also said pets are no longer allowed, unless they are service animals.

Menards is also changing its store hours to 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.