Memories of 2004 tornado still fresh in Palo 15 years later

Ruth Kibbie has an entire folder to remind her of where she was 15 years ago — not that she needs the help to picture that day.

“I come in to watch Oprah, and they kept giving me blow by blow, you know, weather, and you get so tired of hearing that,” she said.

But when Kibbie looked outside her Palo home, she saw a tornado coming right toward her.

By the time the F3 tornado touched down in Palo, its winds were estimated at 175 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

At that point, Kibbie said she heard a voice, telling her to take shelter in her bathroom.

“I know it had to be the Lord,” she said.

Kibbie stayed there until the tornado had passed.

“Everybody says, ‘Well, did it sound like a train because I’ve always heard that it sounds like a train?’” she said. “And I said, ‘I don’t know because I screamed all the way through it.’”

When it was finally safe to get up, Kibbie said her home was all but gone.

“There was no roof, there was no nothing,” she said.

Other buildings around the barn had been destroyed too, and debris littered the property and fields in the Kibbies’ farm.

Ruth and her husband, Ed, finally moved back into their rebuilt home more than a year later. Nothing above the basement survived the tornado.

“There was enough stuff that needed doing, but we had enough stuff done that we could still live here, still make it our home,” she said.

But some of the damage from 15 years ago can still be seen today, including a dented harvester, where they stored grain.

“It acted just like an empty can. It just crunched it,” Kibbie said.

The tornado also brought the Kibbies new opportunities, like the chance to build a front porch and a new garage.

“Boy, when it’s pouring down rain or snowing, there is nothing better than being able to drive into your garage,” Kibbie said.

But she didn’t get there alone.

Fifteen years ago, as he and his family started recovery after the tornado, Ed Kibbie told KCRG he couldn’t have gotten by without help from his friends, neighbors and even strangers.

“Your heart breaks when you lose all your stuff, but your heart gets so big when everybody wants to lean over and do everything they can for you,” he said in 2004.

And 15 years later, it’s still just as true for his wife.

“The people were wonderful,” Ruth said. “You see the best of people in the worst time.”