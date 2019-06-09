Memorial honors firefighters who have passed away

People from all over the state paid respects to firefighters who have passed on. The event took place at the Iowa Firefighters Memorial in Coralville

The service honored firefighters who served their department for more than a decade, and have passed away. It also honored those who died in the line of duty.

Loved ones read off the names of the firefighters, and then placed a wreath down by the memorial wall. Officials say it's important to remember those who put their lives on the line for us.

“It is very special,” said Mike Reuman, event organizer with the Iowa Firefighters Association. “I think this is the biggest crowd we've had, and I think you can see by the crowd, it's very important for these families and firefighters and their friends."

Firefighters from different departments across the state took part in the ceremony. This is the 25th year the memorial has been held.