Memorial honoring fallen firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette delivered to Clinton museum

A special memorial to honor fallen firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette was delivered Thursday in Clinton.

A memorial honoring fallen firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette was delivered to a Clinton museum Thursday. (KWQC)

Iowa veteran Anthony Martin created the memorial using wood and a chainsaw. He runs "Ground Logs 4 Heroes" and started the project as a way to give back to the community.

The firefighter represents Adam Cain who was injured in the ADM plant explosion back in January. The firefighter is kneeling down to say goodbye to Hosette, who is represented by the uniform.

"I heard about a downed firefighter but no location or anything like that. But I heard it was about Clinton and I thought, you know, I have family down here. And they were telling me stuff, and some of the supporters were telling me stuff, and I just threw it out there to get information, feedback. I said, how about carving something... a memorial for the downed firefighter," Martin said.

The memorial is made from pine tree that fell during a storm in Marshalltown last year. It took four and a half months to complete.

The memorial is at Saw Mill Museum in Clinton.

