Memorial, funeral plans for Rep. Elijah Cummings

Wednesday starts a series of planned services for the life of U.S. Congressman Elijah Cummings.

The Maryland Democrat died from prolonged health issues last week at the age of 68.

A public viewing will be held Wednesday at Morgan State University in Baltimore followed by a service. The historically black university is in the district Cummings that represented since 1996.

On Thursday, Cummings will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol's National Statuary Hall. A final viewing will be held Friday morning before a funeral.

Cummings also led one of the U.S. House committees on the impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

