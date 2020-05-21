Memorial Day weekend going to look different this year at Coralville Lake

With the holiday weekend coming up, people will be seeing come changes if they are heading out to the lake in Coralville.

Johnathan Wuebker, the Supervisory Natural resource Specialist said, "Memorial Day this year is going to be different. We don't have our campgrounds open, but, otherwise we still have open public lands. We want people to come out, enjoy the outdoors, enjoy what we have for resources. But, just be smart about what you're doing."

Campgrounds at the lake will still be closed this weekend but will open on June 1st. Playgrounds will also be closed, but the shoreline is open and people are still encouraged to get outdoors this holiday weekend.

Wuebker added, "It doesn't hurt to take extra precautions. We don't have our standard cleaning when we don't open up, we will have contractors doing our standard cleaning per CDC guidelines. But, use that extra caution, that extra responsibility to take care of and area. Make sure it's safe for your family as well."

Day use areas will be open for people to use. The Army Corps of Engineers is waiving fees for day use of the boat ramps through the beginning of October.

They are also reminding people that the lake is at summer levels, so make sure to wear a life jacket when on the water.