Memorial Day weekend business down amid pandemic

About an hour before opening on on Memorial Day, Cedar Rapids restaurant owner Sam Aoussey didn't know what to expect.

"If it’s really nice out people will be outside not coming so much. If it starts raining, and the weather gets bad, we'll get people on our patio or inside,” said Aoussey, who owns the Starlite Room in Cedar Rapids.

"Since reopening our business has picked back up," he said.

Before reopening with carryout, he says they were down about 70 percent over the last year. Now, having reopened to dine-in services, they're close to about 40 percent off.

"We are getting support for our customers that we appreciate and we’re just kind of hoping the momentum continues," he added.

However, he knows it will take some time. This holiday weekend was proof of that.

“Last year, we were about double just this particular weekend but we had an exceptional year last year. This year compared to the last couple of weeks it's much better but it's off. We don’t get the in- house dining like we've had before," Aoussey said.

Governor Reynolds announced bars will be able to open back up this week, but Auossey says that won't affect their sales much.

"Our business is about 70 percent food, and 30 percent drinks and so I'm not sure the bar is going to have a big impact on us one way or the other," he said.

The hope is that as people start to feel more comfortable business will return to normal. They're following guidance from Iowa Restaurant Association to help.

"We’re sterilizing everything on a schedule. Our employees are wearing masks and gloves and we've got our seating 6 feet apart," Aoussey said.

For now, he's keeping hours reduced, while we wait and see.

"I hope it picks up sometime this year, but it may be a year or two until it gets back to where it was," he said.

