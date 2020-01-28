Memoir by Sen. Joni Ernst coming out in May ahead of re-election fight

Sen. Joni Ernst has a memoir coming out in May.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa,, right, with Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., from left, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas second from left, and Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., third from left, speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, during a break in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The book is called "Daughter of the Heartland: My Ode to the Country That Raised Me." According to her publisher, Threshold Editions, Ernst will tell of a journey from farm girl to first female senator from Iowa.

Her book arrives as she faces what is expected to be a competitive race for re-election. Ernst is among a handful of Republican incumbents whom Democrats and pollsters have identified as vulnerable in 2020.

The 49-year-old Ernst was elected to the Senate in 2014.