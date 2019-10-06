Mega kites dot the sky in North Liberty on Sunday

People in North Liberty might have spotted a whale, horses and even an astronaut floating in the sky on Sunday.

Those were three of the mega kites that were flown as part of an event held by the City of North Liberty and the Eastern Iowa Airport at Centennial Park.

About a dozen giant kites sailed across the sky, while many of the people who came out to the free event brought their own to fly too.

Some of the kites even dropped candy for the kids who were in attendance at the free event.

“There was a big candy drop. A lot of people got candy, except if you didn't get candy, there was a second,” said Talia Mohamed, a fourth-grader from North Liberty who flew kite with the character Anna from “Frozen” on it.

A few of the kite-flyers said Sunday’s breezy weather worked out perfectly.

"Sometimes it does some things that are cool in the sky like sometimes it just flies down and comes straight back up, and that's a part that's cool about kites,” said Marion third-grader Mira Burke, who had picked out a rainbow tie-dye kite.