Meeting to be held Thursday to discuss future of dangerous Jones County intersection

The intersection of Old Dubuque Road and Highway 151 in Jones County has been too dangerous for too long.

Three fatal crashes have happened at the intersection of Highway 151 and Old Dubuque Road since 2007. Photo: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 (Mary Green/KCRG)

That’s, at least, what Jones County Sheriff Greg Graver believes.

“I grew up here,” Graver said. “Everybody in this area knows how bad and dangerous that intersection is.”

It’s not just local talk fueling that idea: So, too, do the statistics.

According to crash reports from the Iowa Department of Transportation, there were 39 crashes at the intersection from 2007 to 2017, two of which were fatal.

Added to that number more recently was a third fatal crash on Nov. 6, 2019, in which a woman died after being hit by a semi-truck at the intersection.

“Basically, one out of 10 of the major accidents that we have are occurring there, and that’s pretty alarming data,” Graver said.

While Graver said driver error may contribute to some of the crashes, he said there are too many of them for it to be the only reason behind them, and he points to the curved design of the road as another problematic factor.

“What we have seen is people stopping at the stoplight, a vehicle is turning into town, and they think the roadway is clear. They pull out, and they get hit by a southbound vehicle,” Graver said.

The sheriff argues that it’s time the intersection is shut down for good.

“If we don’t do something, there’s no doubt in my mind that more people are going to be killed, and more people are going to be injured,” Graver said.

Jones County Engineer Derek Snead agrees and said rerouting traffic in and out of Anamosa through a frontage road that runs alongside Highway 151 is the best option.

“There's a lot of funding through the state that would be available for a safety improvement of this nature at this location,” Snead said.

But, not everyone is on board with the potential changes.

“If that intersection is shut down, it will open up a whole mess of other problems for us and for the outside trucks that we hire,” Conrad Shada said.

Shada lives and works on Old Dubuque Road, less than a mile from the intersection. Shada, who owns Conrad Shada Trucking, has been in the trucking business for close to 20 years and agrees that the intersection is an issue.

“We had a very good trucking friend years ago, back in 2004, and he was retired, that got in an accident, and it was fatal. A close friend,” Shada said. “So we understand that it is less than stellar.”

Shada uses the intersection to transport cattle from his father’s business, which is next to his on Old Dubuque Road, and said closing it would force them to reroute trucks to go through Anamosa.

“With a livestock trailer that’s 72- or 73-feet long, it’s very hard to make corners and turns, and we’re very concerned about children when they run out of school because the Anamosa Middle School is across the street from us,” Shada said.

The intersection is jointly owned by Jones County and the City of Anamosa, so the decision on whether or not to close or alter it is in the hands of the Jones County Board of Supervisors and the Anamosa City Council.

In 2009, there was a push to change or close the intersection, but nothing came out of it.

Signs were installed after that at the intersection to prevent crashes by flashing when oncoming traffic is approaching, but Graver said they don’t make a difference.

Now he’s hoping to do something that will.

“In my opinion, time is not on our side, and we don’t have a lot of time to mess around,” he said.

There will be a public hearing on Thursday, January 9, 2020, to discuss the intersection and its future. The meeting starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Anamosa Public Library.