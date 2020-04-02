Eastern Iowa grandparents meet their first grandchild through window during amid coronavirus

For a pair of eastern Iowa grandparents meeting their first grandchild, this past weekend was heartwarming but difficult at the same time.

Judy and Bob Lehman had to meet their grandson for the first time from the other side of a hospital window. Because of COVID-19 precautions at area hospitals, they were not allowed inside, so the day after delivery, Judy and Bob were introduced in person to baby Baby Everett through the St. Luke's first-floor window.

"We were super excited and obviously disappointed that we didn't get to go in and actually see him face to face and hold him but we got up to the window. They brought the baby over close," said Bob Lehman.

"As soon as he arrived, we got a picture and then we had to go to the window because we couldn't go in the next day," said Judy Lehman.

Parents Andrea and Matt say the hospital took many precautions, but that they were just glad their parents could see their grandchild somehow.

"They were just happy they could at least see him the day after he was born even if it was through a window. They put the little hand up to the window and feet up to the window because it's not the same in a picture," said Andrea.

Andrea and Matt are now home currently quarantining and not letting visitors in for a while. They say this is a story they will be sure to tell their son when he gets older.

