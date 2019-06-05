Meet Joe Reilly, Iowa City's new nighttime mayor

Joe Reilly has lived in Iowa City for over 10 years, and certainly feels comfortable around town.

"My friends have said that have visited me here in Iowa City is that I'm very much the sales floor showman of Iowa City." Reilly said. "I want to fill up their day and their weekend with stuff to do."

Those attributes will only help him in his new role of Iowa City's new nighttime mayor.

"To first clear the air, its not an elected office." Reilly explained. "This is a position that is going to cultivate, promote, and sustain arts and nightlife culture in the downtown district."

Reilly officially started the job in late May as the job was switched from a part-time to a full-time position thanks to a partnership with ThinkIowaCity, who markers the area in regards to conventions and other visitors.

"Iowa City is a big chunk of that promotion so I will be responsible for showing off the best parts of Iowa City to perspective people who want to book events here, conventions, or just have an itinerary for maybe when their activities are done and over for the day." Reilly said.

While Reilly still may be settling into his new role after working at the Cedar Rapids International Airport, he already has ideas for future projects.

"Previously, the downtown district has really brought up the shops, the restaurants, the bars. We're going to elevate our game in terms of nightlife entertainment and giving them a voice." Reilly said.