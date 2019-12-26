Meeker of Cedar Rapids Prairie battles adversity to play in third bowl game for the Cyclones.

Bryce Meeker came to Iowa State when Paul Rhoads was the head coach. A year later, Rhoads was let go and Matt Campbell was hired. Despite going through all that adversity the first two years, Meeker stayed with the program and helped turn the Cyclones into a contender.

"I think it's huge and you get preached that when you're getting recruited, you can be a program changer and a culture changer, and I think that's something our class and even the classes below us have really grasped. I think it's really special because we will be remembered."

What Meeker has accomplished at Iowa State can be traced back to when he was a sophomore in high school. He was benched for the first half in a game after not doing well in a couple of classes. It opened his eyes into what it takes to be successful, and he hasn't forgotten that lesson, even at Iowa State as he gets set to play in his third bowl game.

"I'm glad because I took strides from that. Coach Campbell has done that same thing with me where he's made me be accountable for my actions. I think that's great because you learn. And as long as you're learning from it, I think it's a positive."

"It's been amazing. That's the only word I have for it, amazing."

"We go to the pep rallies before the game. Ever year, I end up getting very emotional because I feel so grateful and he's been given an opportunity to be apart of this program that brings so many people together."

Earlier this week, Meeker accepted an invitation to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at the Rose Bowl Stadium on January 19th.