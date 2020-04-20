Medics criticize UK government efforts on PPE supplies

Hospital organizations are lambasting Britain’s government for failing to give medical staff the appropriate clothing and equipment needed to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

They are arguing that it is time for action and not words. British medical personnel have complained for weeks that the ongoing debacle in getting the right equipment to the right people is forcing doctors to put their own lives in danger to treat the sick in an outbreak that has already claimed 16,060 lives in the U.K. alone.

Some hospitals suggested they would soon run out of surgical gowns. Chronic problems also exist in obtaining other items, such as eye protection.