Medical tech company meets with Rep. Dave Loebsack, discussing concerns over Medical Device Tax

A medical tech company in Johnson County says a tax that was included in the Affordable Care Act in 2010 could create problems for business ten years later.

According to the Tax Foundation, a medical device tax could create a nearly $2 billion dollar hit to the medical device industry. The tax has been suspended since 2016 but is set to begin next month.

Industry leaders at IDx in Coralville spoke with Iowa Congressman Dave Loebsack to express those concerns, and Rep. Loebsack said there could be a solution before the end of the year.

Dr. Michael Abramoff, a founder and executive chairman of IDx, explained a 2.3-percent tax on medical devices sold in the U.S. could lead to some problems in expanding health care options and keeping it affordable.

"Taxes are good in a way because they pay for things like roads and schools, it's very important," Abramoff said. "But if you tax too much, that makes it harder for someone to make a computer do what a doctor does."

IDx currently develops technology that uses artificial intelligence to diagnose diabetic retinopathy, a complication of diabetes that he says causes 60,000 Americans per year to go blind.

He said through the technology they have developed at IDx, it is now cheaper and more accurate than if a doctor was performing the same work.

"In Delaware already, we're in grocery stores," Abramoff said. "Meaning you can go to a grocery store where there's a clinic, and you can do your diapers and your carrots, and in the back of the store you can get your diabetic retinopathy exam- in a better quality than I can do it, cheaper, and more accessible."

Abramoff met with Rep. Loebsack in a one-on-one discussion to talk about the business- discussing how a Medical Device Tax from the Affordable Care Act in 2010, could make a massive impact on the market for these devices.

Rep. Loebsack, who has visited IDx before, said he sees and understands those concerns not just for the Coralville business, but on a much wider scale.

"There are a lot of things I'm concerned about, but certainly for economic growth not just in this region, but in the state of Iowa and around the country," Rep. Loebsack said. "I think it's important to get rid of the Medical Device Tax."

Rep. Loebsack said he believes there is a chance that tax could be delayed by the end of the year, or removed in the future.

"At the end of the year, we're adopting a package of what are called 'tax extenders,'" Rep. Loebsack said. "This could be a part of that, again to suspend it for a year if not eliminate it entirely."

Abramoff says that could leave room for more development in health care.

"Lower costs, better quality, improved access; that's why we're doing this," Abramoff said.