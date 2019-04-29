Medical cannabis bill calls for expansion

Right before the close of this year's state legislative session, lawmakers made some changes to the medical marijuana bill and sent it to the governor. Governor Kim Reynolds hasn't said if she will sign that bill.

The bill removes the three percent cap on THC in medical cannabis products. THC is the part of marijuana that gives someone a high. Iowa's five dispensaries will now be able to give out as much as 25 grams of THC during a 90 day period.

The list of conditions the medical marijuana law covers include multiple sclerosis, cancer, severe autism and epilepsy. West Des Moines mayor Steve Gaer says his daughter, who has epilepsy, has really benefited from being able to use medical marijuana.

"You can just tell her coordination has improved. She's happier. She's sleeping better. She eats better," Graer said.

Senator Brad Zaun says cannabis oil is an alternative to addictive painkillers, like opioids. Governor Reynolds has 30 days to sign the bill. She has not said whether or not she will.