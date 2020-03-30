Medical Associates Clinic sets up temporary "pods" for patient screening

Medical Associates Clinic and Health is taking steps to screen patients before they come inside, hoping to prevent other patients and healthcare providers from being potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Temporary pods have been set up outside of Medical Associates Clinic to pre-screen all patients for potential COVID-19 infection before being allowed to enter the buildings in Dubuque. Photo date: Monday, March 30, 2020. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG).

The health care clinics attached to Mercy One Hospital have set up temporary trailers outside of its buildings to test patients for any COVID-19 symptoms. They're calling the trailers "pods." They are used to make sure patients who could possibly have coronavirus are instantly separated out from others in the clinics and hospital.

Patients must stop at the drive-up pods for testing before going inside any building. All patients who could potentially have coronavirus are redirected to the acute care clinic at the east campus.

Mercy One Chief Executive Officer John Tallent says a top priority is keeping health care providers healthy so they can continue to do their job.

"This protects the patient and eliminates the possibility of an asymptomatic, or someone without any noticeable symptoms, from passing the virus on to a care provider and staff," Tallent said.

Inside the acute care clinic, special exam space is also set up to try and further protect providers from infection while they test patients.

Mercy is stressing the fact that without healthy care providers there is no one to take care of coronavirus patients or others who need medical care.