Medicaid managed care organizations under investigation

The Department of Health and Human Services is investigating whether Iowa's privatized Medicaid program is denying services to disabled Americans.

These managed care organizations that run the Medicaid program cover more than 600 thousand poor and disabled Iowans. U.S. Senator Bob Casey accused these organizations of delivering profits to wealthy shareholders at the expense of disabled people in the state. Thursday, First District Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer released a statement saying how grateful she is for this investigation.

It says in part, "I am heartened to see a federal investigation commence to provide answers and oversight where our current and past administrations in Iowa have clearly failed, year after year."

Finkenauer went on to say she will never forget stories from constituents who were denied services from managed care organizations.