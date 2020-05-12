Local hospitals turn to anti-viral remdesivir, plasma to help treat COVID-19

Last week the FDA approved remdesivir to be used to fight COVID 19, and state officials announced they had received 400 vials of the drug to be dispersed throughout Iowa where the most need is.

FILE - In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, a vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, the company says its experimental antiviral drug has proved effective against the new coronavirus in a major U.S. government study that put it to a strict test. (Gilead Sciences via AP)

“As many of you may know the US Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for the investigational antiviral drug remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19,” Sarah Reisetter, Iowa Department of Public Health deputy director, said.

Reisetter said the drug can be used on adults and children, but it will only be used in cases of COVID-19 where the individual has low blood oxygen levels or is on a ventilator to help with breathing.

“It has been shown in clinical trials to shorten recovery time for some patients,” Reisetter said.

Several hospitals in the area have applied to hopefully receive the drug. It has been tested on other forms of the coronavirus such as SARS and MERS. However, there isn't a lot of the drug to go around right now, and state officials said it takes six to 11 vials to work for a patient.

Dr. Teresa Brennan, who works at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, said this is just one of the options being used.

"This is in addition to offering plasma trials to our patients after careful discussion with the patient about their choices,” Brennan said. “Our patients have more than one choice."

Over a dozen patients at UIHC have received plasma donations from people who are considered recovered from the virus. The concept goes that the plasma has antibodies that can help people who have severe cases of the virus.

"It is encouraging for us to know that some patients who have received plasma from our donors have improved,” Kirby Winn, public relations manager at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, said. “Some people who were on a ventilator have gotten off the ventilator.”

The center distributes blood to 155 hospitals including all of Linn County and parts of Johnson County. They have given out 136 bags of donated plasma and have over 100 appointments scheduled.

The blood center recently expanded from only accepting medical referrals to self-referrals. The person would still have to qualify to donate plasma and have recovered from the virus at least 28 days prior.

While it seems promising, Winn said the center has to wait until Mayo Clinic receives more data before they know how well the donations are working.

"Anecdotal feedback, while encouraging, is different from data,” Winn said

Winn said the research is looking into how much of a dose is needed as well as the best time during treatment to give the person needed antibodies.