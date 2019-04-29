Measles cases for the year top 700, CDC says

America’s measles outbreak shows no signs of slowing down.

The number of confirmed cases across the country is 704, up 78 over the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 22 states that have reported cases to CDC are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, and Washington.

Here’s what we know about the outbreak:

The majority of people who got measles were unvaccinated.

-- Measles is still common in many parts of the world including some countries in Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and Africa.

-- Travelers with measles continue to bring the disease into the U.S.

-- Measles can spread when it reaches a community in the U.S. where groups of people are unvaccinated.

=Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.