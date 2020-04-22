McDonald’s offering free ‘Thank You Meals’ to healthcare workers, first responders

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - McDonald’s announced that the company will be offering free Thank You Meals to healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free meals will be offered between April 22 and May 5 as a token of appreciation for their service.

The company is grateful for the ongoing dedication and commitment of McDonald’s employees who enable McDonald’s to stay open to serve our communities during these challenging times.

Each Thank You Meal will be available at no charge via drive-thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide through May 5.

The Thank You Meal, available during breakfast, lunch or dinner, will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side featuring small World Famous Fries or a Hash Brown, along with a note of appreciation.

It will be served in McDonald’s iconic Happy Meal box, in the hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food.

Options in the Thank You Meals include:



Breakfast: A choice of an Egg McMuffin®, Chicken McGriddles® or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.

Lunch and Dinner: A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets® or a Filet-O-Fish® will be offered. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.

“We have been inspired by the way our franchisees have been going above and beyond to support their local communities throughout this trying time,” Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA said. “I couldn’t be more proud of how our company, franchisees and supplier partners have come together to give back to those who are working tirelessly for our country. That is truly our McDonald’s system at its best.”

A valid ID is required. Thank You Meals are limited to one per person per day. Menu options may vary by restaurant.

For more information, visit McDonald’s website.

Copyright 2020 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

