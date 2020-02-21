McDonald's making candles that smell like cheeseburgers

McDonald's has a new item that you can enjoy without the calories.

Now you can experience the scent of melted cheese, grilled hamburger and baked bread with just the light of a match.

Instead of the bottling the smell of a quarter-pounder with cheese -- McDonald's decided to put it in a candle.

The quarter-pounder scented pack features bun, ketchup, pickle, and cheese, onion, and beef votives.

The candles aren't for sale yet but you can check them out on Mcdonald's golden arches unlimited merchandise website.