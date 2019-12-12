McDonald Optical in Iowa City moving from downtown location, citing change in eye care market

A long-time Iowa City eye care company is moving from its downtown location, and focusing on its other location on the south side of the city- and ownership says the market for people who wear glasses is changing, leading them to make some changes, too.

McDonald Optical has been in its South Clinton St. location across the street from the Pentacrest for more than 60 years. Business owner Reid McDonald says as more people are buying frames online, it has led them to change their focus to the medical side of eye care and therefore concentrating on one location that offers more, rather than two locations that have split offerings.

Currently, the business has two locations- the other on the southeast side in the Iowa City Marketplace. McDonald says moving everything to one location will help them grow and compete with online retailers.

"Moving to one location only, we will be allowed to expand our services," McDonald said. "One of the things that we really want to do is expand our medical services with better technology, and also expand our private label collection... to be able to expand these services in one location will ensure our future success."

McDonald said there is a lot of history at their downtown location, remembering when his grandfather opened the shop 63 years ago and said it is important to note they are not closing. He said they are looking forward to not only having more parking available, and offering more things under one roof.

"We are so grateful for the 63 years we did have at this location and so grateful for the customers that have walked through the door, every single one of them that has come in here and given us their business," McDonald said. "I feel very lucky to have that opportunity to be able to provide them with the best eye care and eyewear in town. We just look forward to the future and look forward to getting better. It's an exciting time."

McDonald said they plan to move out by the end of January 2020.