Advertisement

McConnell ‘OK’ with removing Confederate names from bases

This Jan. 4, 2020 file photo shows a sign for at Fort Bragg, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)
This Jan. 4, 2020 file photo shows a sign for at Fort Bragg, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File) (GIM)
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he’s “OK” with renaming military bases such as Fort Bragg that are named after Confederate Army officers, declining to side with President Donald Trump and other Republicans opposed to the move.

The Kentucky senator said he'll live with whatever lawmakers decide as they debate an annual defense policy bill for the military in the coming weeks.

Trump has blasted the calls to rename the military bases. "Hopefully our great Republican Senators won’t fall for this!” he said in a tweet last week.

A GOP-controlled Senate panel voted last week to require bases such as Fort Bragg and Fort Hood to be renamed within three years. McConnell, himself the descendant of a Confederate veteran, didn't endorse the idea but said he wouldn't oppose it. Similarly, top House Republican Kevin McCarthy of California said last week — after repeated prodding — that he doesn't oppose the idea.

“I can only speak for myself on this issue. If it's appropriate to take another look at these names I'm OK with that,” McConnell said. “Whatever is ultimately decided I don't have a problem with.”

The debate over the Confederate flag and other symbols of slavery and black oppression has burst open in the wake of widespread protests over police abuse of African Americans and specifically the choking death of George Floyd. Public opinion has shifted dramatically since Floyd's killing.

The Democratic-controlled House is sure to include legislation to rename bases and it's plain that Republicans in the Senate who are opposed to the idea, such as Josh Hawley of Missouri, don't have the votes to remove it during floor debate.

The Senate's requirement for the bases to be renamed within three years was approved by a voice vote as a piece of the annual Pentagon policy bill. A commission would be set up to oversee the process.

But McConnell came out forcefully against a proposal by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to remove statues of Confederates such as Jefferson Davis from display in the Capitol, calling it “nonsense” and saying it would “airbrush the Capitol.”

McConnell is sticking with the Washington tradition — and current law — of having states choose their own statues for display in the Capitol complex, saying it’s preferable for states like Mississippi, home to Confederate President Davis, to remove them on their own.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First ever case of Heartland virus reported in Iowa, first West Nile virus of season reported

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health says it has received the first reported case of West Nile Virus this season, and the first ever reported case of Heartland virus in Iowa.

News

Iowa City teen arrested in Cedar Rapids on numerous charges

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Police say Anthony Hughes, Jr., 19, was arrested in Cedar Rapids after a string of crimes.

News

Boy Scouts will require diversity badge

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Boy Scouts has a new diversity and inclusion badge.

News

Senate GOP proposes policing changes in ‘Justice Act’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Senate Republicans unveiled proposed changes to police procedures and accountability Wednesday, countering Democratic policing legislation with a bill that stays clear of federal mandates.

News

Atlanta awaits decision on charges in black man’s killing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Atlanta awaits a decision from prosecutors Wednesday on whether to bring charges against two white police officers in the killing of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot in the back in a case that has unfolded as the U.S. grapples with widespread protests over the treatment of black people.

Latest News

Iowa

Dubuque reopens city park playgrounds

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dubuque city park playgrounds are reopening effective immediately.

News

Target is raising minimum wage to $15 an hour

Updated: 2 hours ago
Target is upping its minimum wage from 13 to 15 dollars an hour next month.

National News

Atlanta awaits decision on charges in black man’s killing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard scheduled an afternoon news conference to announce his decision.

News

Husband shoots wife in suburban Des Moines

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police in the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale have arrested a man they say tried to kill his wife.

News

Facebook lets users turn off political ads, but won’t block Trump misinformation

Updated: 2 hours ago
Facebook is launching a widespread effort to boost U.S. voter turnout and provide authoritative information about voting — just as it doubles down on its policy allowing politicians like President Donald Trump to post false information on the same subject.

News

Asbury will not open their splash pad this summer

Updated: 3 hours ago
The city of Asbury says it will not be opening the splash pad located at Cloie Creek Park.