McCollister extension approved, will provide arterial link on Iowa City's south side

City council officials have approved a multi-million dollar road project on the south side of Iowa City, linking two other major roads and trail systems.

The current east end of McCollister Boulevard in Iowa City on Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020. The city council approved a resolution to open the bidding process on a multi-million dollar extension of the roadway to Sycamore Street. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, the Iowa City City Council approved a resolution by a 7-0 vote which will open the McCollister Boulevard extension project to bidders. It builds additional roadway on the east end of the existing McCollister Boulevard, extending to a pre-built roundabout on Sycamore Street.

City officials expect the road to be beneficial for an area that has seen increased development.

The road will have a center median and travel lanes in each direction for vehicles and bicycles. Sidewalks will be constructed on both sides of the road, including a 10-foot sidewalk on the south side. This will provide a connection between the Iowa River Trail and the South Sycamore Greenbelt and Trails.

Estimated construction costs are $3.91 million, with estimated completion around November 15, 2020.

The city expects to name the winning bidder on February 4.