Maysville's first fire chief dies at age 42

The chief of the Maysville Fire Department has died.

Ty Arp, 42, of Walcott, died Tuesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. (Courtesy image)

He was the fire chief of the Maysville Volunteer Fire Department and the president of the Scott County Fire Chiefs Association.

Visitation is Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.

Funeral services are Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport. Interment will be at the Maysville Cemetery.

Chief Arp leaves behind a wife and three children.

