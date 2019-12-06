City mayors from coast to coast questioned five presidential candidates on issues their cities are facing.

Mayors from across the United States hold presidential forum

Senator Julian Castro, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, and Senator Cory Booker were among the candidates in Waterloo Friday.

The issues ranged from hot button topics such as healthcare and funding for public schools, but the group of mayors said infrastructure is the biggest challenge for local governments.

“The reality is that we have got to make federal investments. It’s not going to be enough to go along with the crumbling roads and bridges,” said Buttigieg.

“We want to rebuild the United States of America at an accelerated rate and with sustainable goals,” said Steyer.

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart stressed that his community faces racial concerns. It’s an issue he and other mayors said local governments face but is rarely talked about on a federal level. In order to fix a number of these issues, the group of mayors said there needs to be a bridge between local municipalities and the federal government.

“There are a lot of things that we can do but you also need a strong partner in the state capital and you need a strong partner in Washington DC,” said Senator Julian Castro.

“The president should be like ‘oh, only I can solve his problems’,” said Senator Corey Booker. “The president should be like I may build a team to get things done.”

