Mayor of Marion prohibits all yard/garage sales during COVID-19 emergency declaration

Marion Mayor Nicolas AbouAssaly issued an order Friday prohibiting all garage and yard sales (or other in-person private sales) during the COVID-19 emergency declaration until it is expired or canceled.

This is to support the action of discouraging gathering of more than 10 people and to practice social distancing.

The order does not apply to online sales like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, or other transactions that only include the buyer and seller for the in portion part of the sale.