Mayor of Marion holds State of the City Address

Marion’s Mayor says his city over the last decade has been "transformative."

Mayor Nick AbouAssaly delivered his state of the city address this morning. He touted the success of the commercial development in Marion's Uptown District, and he says the city's population has grown 18% in the last decade, and that pushed the city to make more investments in transportation this past year.

However, AbouAssaly also said that growth has brought challenges, which the city will focus on in the future.

“As we grow so fast our needs for infrastructure are also growing, so being able to prioritize the limited dollars to meet all of the competing priorities for infrastructure for our growing population is challenge,” he said.

AbouAssaly said the focus for Marion moving forward is to work on the city's strategic plan. That will help city leaders prioritize their needs, decide where to spend resources, and guide their five-year infrastructure plan.