Mayor of Cedar Falls announces they will take some measures after Spring Break

The Mayor of Cedar Falls announced in a statement that the city will be taking some measures to protect from the coronavirus after spring break. He made this decision after consulting the Black Hawk County Public Health Director.

Mayor Rob Green said that during Spring Break all city facilities will be open including the Cedar Falls Public Library, the Hearst Center for the Arts, Community Center, and Recreation and Fitness Center. At the end of the business day on March 20th, though, all of those facilities will be closed until April 4th.

Mayor Green stated, "My closure decision and timing is based on the absence of community transmission of the COVID-19 virus at this time. For most of us, catching the coronavirus will just be an unpleasant annoyance; my primary goal is to limit exposure to a Cleveland rate that can be managed by the local health care system and its dedicated professionals."

All other facilities besides the one listed above will remain open. He encourages those who have a business in the city to use online forms, email, and phone calls to limit in-person contact.