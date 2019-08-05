ASBURY, Iowa (KCRG) -- This week KCRG-TV9 is featuring Asbury as Our Town. It's a part of Dubuque County that has seen so much change over the last two decades as people move in, and the town builds out. TV9's Beth Malicki interviewed Mayor Jim Adams on the News at 5.
Mayor describes how Our Town Asbury keeps growing
Posted: Mon 6:53 PM, Aug 05, 2019 |
Updated: Mon 6:53 PM, Aug 05, 2019
ASBURY, Iowa (KCRG) -- This week KCRG-TV9 is featuring Asbury as Our Town. It's a part of Dubuque County that has seen so much change over the last two decades as people move in, and the town builds out. TV9's Beth Malicki interviewed Mayor Jim Adams on the News at 5.